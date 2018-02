WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Avis Budget (CAR) have moved to the upside during trading on Friday, regaining some ground following recent weakness. After ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in over two months, Avis Budget is currently up by 2.6 percent.



The rebound by Avis Budget comes on news that the car rental company's largest shareholder SRS Investment Management intends to nominate five candidates for election to its board.



