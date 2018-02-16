Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Gossan Resources Limited (TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) has assembled its geological team for an upcoming winter drill program, located in the prolific zinc-rich Sturgeon Lake VMS district of northwestern Ontario. The team, comprised of Project Manager Mr. Scot Halladay, P.Geo., Advisor Dr. Donald J. Robinson, P.Geo, and Dr. Hamid Mumin, P.Geo., a member of Gossan's Board of Directors, provide the Company with strong technical and practical expertise in the exploration, discovery and delineation of copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits (VMS).

Scot Halladay, P.Geo., a highly-qualified senior exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience in grass roots to advanced exploration and mine development, is Project Manager for the Sturgeon Lake drill program. Mr. Halladay, President of Halladay Geological Consultants and Services since 1999, is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, where he obtained an honours degree in geological science in 1985. As a former employee of Kidd Creek Mines, First Nickel Inc. and Falconbridge Limited, Scot has extensive surface exploration and underground mining expertise and was awarded a discovery bonus in several deposits, including Nickel Rim Depth, currently being delineated from underground by Glencore in the Sudbury nickel district. He has a diverse background consulting for a number of companies on multiple base and precious metal ore deposits in Canada, the United States and Greenland.

Dr. Donald J. Robinson, a Professional Geologist with over 35 years of exploration and corporate development experience, has joined Gossan as a member of its Advisory Board. As former President and CEO of a TSX-listed Company (1994 to 2016), Dr. Robinson and his exploration team received the 2015 Discovery of the Year Award from the Province of Quebec, in recognition of their work at the Eau Claire Gold Deposit. Dr. Robinson completed a doctorate degree in mineral deposits geology from the University of Western Ontario in 1982. While employed by BHP (formerly Utah Mines Ltd.) from 1977 to 1980, Don was directly involved in the discovery of the Redstone Ni-Cu Mine located near Timmins, Ontario. As project manager and geologist for Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. from 1992 to 1994, Dr. Robinson also supervised the discovery of the Lewis Ponds VMS Cu-Zn-Ag-Au deposit in New South Wales, Australia.

Dr. Hamid Mumin, P.Geo., a distinguished geologist, and professor in the Department of Geology at Brandon University is acknowledged for his expertise in VMS, gold, and iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) deposit types. Dr. Mumin graduated from Geo-Engineering at the University of Toronto in 1985, where he also completed an M.A.Sc. in Economic Geology before completing his Doctorate degree and Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Western Ontario in 1994, for his studies in lode gold deposits in the Ashanti and Carlin goldfields. Before joining Brandon University in 1995, Hamid worked, over 6 years, as a mine, exploration and research geologist for Noranda at the Sturgeon Lake mining camp. In addition to teaching at Brandon, Dr. Mumin continues to consult for industry, both as a Professional Engineer and Geologist, managing projects in Canada and South America. He was directly involved with several discoveries and mine developments. Dr. Mumin joined Gossan's Board of directors in 2015.

Gossan's Sturgeon Lake Property lies within the zinc-rich polymetallic Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario. Comprised of a 14-claim block totaling 3,088 hectares, the property lies directly along strike and to the east of six historic VMS deposits. Mined between 1970 and 1991, these deposits accounted for a total of approximately 18.7 million tonnes of ore with average typical grades of 8.0% zinc, 1.1% copper, 0.8% lead, 120 g/t silver and 0.5 g/t gold.

Four distinct multi-parameter target areas with potential for VMS deposits have been identified on Gossan's property. These targets are defined by the coincidence of prospective geology, abundant sulphides, strong VTEM geophysical conductors and multiple geochemical indicators. A program of up to 2,000 metres of drilling has been proposed to drill test all four targets.





Sturgeon Lake Drill Targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2380/32877_gossan1enhanced.jpg

or

http://www.gossan.ca/projects/pdf/SturgeonLakeAnomalies.pdf

QP and Quality Control

Dr. Hamid Mumin P.Geo., Director of Gossan, Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data presented in this press release. Dr. Mumin has supervised the work programs on the Company's properties, visited the properties on multiple occasions, reviewed results with on-site geological staff and reviewed both the analytical results and quality control.





Sturgeon Lake Regional Geology



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2380/32877_gossan2enhanced.jpg

or

http://www.gossan.ca/projects/pdf/SturgeonLakeRegionalGeology.pdf

PDAC

Gossan will have a booth (2615A) in the Investors Exchange at Prospectors and Developers Convention (PDAC) on Sunday March 4 and Monday March 5 held in the Toronto Convention Centre.

About Gossan

Gossan Resources Limited has a broadly diversified portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group and base metals, as well as specialty 'green battery' minor metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. The Company's focus is on drilling an exploration property within the zinc-rich polymetallic Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario. Gossan also has a large deposit of high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite, as well as a $100,000 per annum advance and production royalty interests in a frac sand deposit. All of Gossan's mineral exploration and development properties are located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. The Company trades on the TSX Venture and the Frankfurt/Freiverkehr &Xetra Exchanges and currently has 33,580,400 common shares outstanding.

