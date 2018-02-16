Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Para Resources Inc. (TSXV: PBR) (WKN: A14YF1) (OTC Pink: PRSRF) (the "Company" or "Para") announces that following comments and requests for clarification by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), a revised NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gold Road Mine and surrounding mineral claims 88% owned by Para, has been filed on SEDAR. Key clarifications include cautionary parameters around historical estimates, improved disclosures of exploration targets and data verification.

The revised Technical Report entitled "2018 Technical Report on the Gold Road Mine" can be found on the Company's website at www.pararesourcesinc.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at the following link: http://bit.ly/ParaRev43-101.

Mr. James R Guilinger, SEG, MMSA#01172QP is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and is the author of Technical Report on the Gold Road Mine, NI 43-101 Technical Report and is responsible for the technical disclosure in this news release.

ABOUT PARA RESOURCES:

Para is a junior producing gold mining company. Para owns approximately 80% of the El Limon project, in Colombia, which in addition to its current underground operation is purchasing mineralized rock mined by small artisanal miners working on the Company's property. The El Limon and OTU properties also have exploration and development upside. The Company also owns 88% of the Gold Road Mine in the Oatman District of Arizona. The Company has hired RPM Global as consulting engineers to produce a NI 43-101 Technical Report which it expects will establish a current Mineral Resource estimate and anticipates that it will publish a NI 43-101 PEA thereafter. Para will continue to take advantage of current market conditions to acquire and develop additional highly economic, near-term production assets that have strong exploration and development upside.

