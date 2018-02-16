MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(OTCQB: RLLVF)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is pleased to announce the positive results from its annual and special meeting held on February 15, 2018 in Montreal, Canada (the "AGM").

Election of Directors

The shareholders supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed. The number of directors was fixed at five and the shareholders elected management's nominees for directors.

In addition to the incumbent board members that include Mr. Andre Godin, Executive Vice-President and CFO of IntelGenx; Mr. Michel Timperio, Head of Strategic Development at Neptune Technologies and Bioressources and President, Neptune Wellness Solution Cannabis Division; Mr. Pierre Bertrand, Vice-President of the Optical Dispensing Solutions division of Essilor USA and Dr. Tina Sampalis, President of Vanguard Strategic Consulting and Founder/President of the Agoo Children's Health & Wellness Center, the shareholders also elected Mr. Aurelio Useche, President and CEO of Relevium.

The Board of Directors is now comprised of four independent directors and one executive director. As the Company's President & CEO, Mr. Useche's election to the Board of Directors allows for a stronger link between the board and management into developing and evolving the Company's strategy.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO of Relevium stated: "We are very pleased to have the strong support of our shareholders. We believe that Relevium has put together a Board of Directors with the right combination of public company experience and complimentary business acumen in the areas of corporate finance, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and wellness which, alongside management, should provide the ideal conditions for the successful execution of the Company's overall strategy."

The Company would like to thank outgoing directors Ms. Kristine Dorward and Dr. Ted Zablotsky for their valuable contributions and commitment during their tenure at Relevium.

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Amendment to Stock Option Plan

The shareholders also approved the amendment to the Company's 2012 stock option plan made on December 22, 2017 (see Press Release of December 22, 2017) in which the maximum number of common shares of the Company issuable upon the exercise of stock options increased from 3,838,847 to 6,983,684, allowing the Company's stock option plan to remain as a less than 10% fixed plan.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO

