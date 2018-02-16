Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol-Myers" or the "Company") (NYSE: BMY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Bristol-Myers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2016, the Company announced that its CheckMate-026 trial investigating the use of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy had failed because it did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

On this news, Bristol-Myers's share price fell $12.04, or 16%, to close at $63.28 on August 5, 2016. The Company's stock price continued to fall on the next trading day, declining another $2.98, or 4.7%, to close at $60.30 on August 8, 2016.

Then, on October 9, 2016, Bristol-Myers disclosed the final primary analysis of CheckMate-026, including the finding that overall survival was only 14.4 months for Opdivo versus 13.2 months for chemotherapy.

On this news, Bristol-Myers' share price fell $5.62, or 10.1%, to close at $49.81 on October 10, 2016.

