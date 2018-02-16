

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US commerce department has recommended the Trump administration to impose tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel.



The department has recommended a global tariff of at least 24 percent on all steel imports from all countries. A tariff of at least 53 percent on all steel imports from 12 countries, which includes Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, with a quota by product on steel imports from all other countries equal to 100% of their 2017 exports to the United States. A quota on all steel products from all countries equal to 63% of each country's 2017 exports to the United States.



The Department of Commerce said it found that the quantities and circumstances of steel and aluminum imports 'threaten to impair the national security,' as defined by Section 232.



'I am glad that we were able to provide this analysis and these recommendations to the President,' said Secretary Wilbur Ross. 'I look forward to his decision on any potential course of action.'



