UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Philip Morris International Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 - PM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Philip Morris International Inc. ("Philip Morris") (NYSE: PM) between July 26, 2016 and December 20, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/philip-morris-international?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were irregularities in the clinical experiments that underpin Philip Morris' application to the FDA for approval of its iQOS smoking device; and (2) consequently, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Philip Morris, you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

