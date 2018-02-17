Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - President and CEO of American Manganese, Larry Reaugh talks about the company's environmentally friendly recycling process for lithium ion batteries.

American Manganese is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Feb. 19 - Mar. 4, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV: AMY):

American Manganese Inc., has successfully completed proof of concept testing and filed for the US Provisional Patent Application and is presently studying potential downstream benefits to guide the Company's next phase of work. The Company has successfully recycled lithium cobalt cathode material, and is working with Kemetco Research Inc to complete recycling bench tests on nickel, aluminum and manganese cathode chemistries and cobalt ores. Work to date suggests high recovery rates of materials at industry-standard purity levels, ready for reuse.

