

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Washington | Al-Qaeda terrorist Ibrahim Suleiman Adnan Adam Harun has been sentenced to life in prison for charges including conspiracy to murder American military personnel in Afghanistan and bomb the US embassy in Nigeria.



U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan had convicted Harun, also known as Spin Ghul, 47,of multiple terrorism offenses, the Department of Justice said Friday.



Two American soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a U.S. military patrol near the Afghan-Pakistan border on April 25, 2003.



