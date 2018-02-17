

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and 3 Russian firms for meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election.



The indictment, released Friday by the office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is a major development in the FBI investigation into allegations that Russians interfered in the country's political system.



Three Russian companies named in the indictment include the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, which 'had a strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election'.



