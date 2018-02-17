

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says that the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and 3 Russian firms for meddling in 2016 US Presidential election did not influence its results.



The indictment, released Friday by the office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is a major development in the FBI investigation into allegations that Russians interfered in the country's political system.



'Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion,' President Donald Trump said in response to the indictment news.



White House said 'Trump has been fully briefed on this matter and is glad to see the Special Counsel's investigation further indicates-that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and that the outcome of the election was not changed or affected.'



Trump called on the people to 'unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy and our elections.'



'It is more important than ever before to come together as Americans. We cannot allow those seeking to sow confusion, discord, and rancor to be successful. It's time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories, which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia, and do nothing to protect the principles of our institutions,' White House quoted him as saying.



