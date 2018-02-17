sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of A. Schulman, Inc. - SHLM

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2017 / The Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of A. Schulman, Inc. ("A. Schulman" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SHLM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to LyondellBasell.

Click here to learn more - http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/schulman-inc-nasdaq-shlm/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, A. Schulman shareholders will receive only $42.00 in cash and one contingent value right each share of A. Schulman stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of A. Schulman breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether LyondellBasell is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many A. Schulman shareholders. For example, shares of A. Schulman stock have traded at $48.20 per share and an analyst has set a price target for A. Schulman at $45.00 per share.

If you own shares of A. Schulman stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/schulman-inc-nasdaq-shlm/. or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


