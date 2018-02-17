Technavio's latest market research report on the global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180217005033/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market 2018-2022 under their aerospace and defense library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The growing preference for procuring newer generation aircraft is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Commercial aircraft OEMs are actively engaged in the development of new-generation aircraft, which feature both reduced fuel consumption and decreased noise and carbon emission. The demand for air travel is expected to double in the next 20 years because of the growth in air travel in key countries such as China, Russia, India, Indonesia, and the US. The year-over-year increase in air traffic has made the induction of new aircraft crucial to facilitate the growing demand.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the research and development in understanding impact of cabin lighting on passenger psychology as one of the key emerging trends driving the global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market:

Research and development in understanding impact of cabin lighting on passenger psychology

The aviation industry is shifting from photoluminescent lights to LED lighting for aircraft cabins. Therefore, the focus of aircraft lighting vendors, aircraft OEMs, and MROs is shifting toward understanding and exploring the psychological effect of lighting on passengers. Airlines are trying to understand passenger in-flight experience and are developing enhanced lighting systems such as mood lighting.

"Airline operators can easily change the color and brightness of the light for the passengers with the adoption of programmable LED cabin lighting technologies. Lighting has been a fundamental design element in the aviation industry for years, but aircraft cabin designers have not explored the possibilities of different cabin lighting. Lighting systems are now highly flexible and relatively lightweight. Cabins can now be personalized depending on the choice of color, intensity, transitions, and zoning," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components

Passengers can experience changing lighting palettes during flight, with intensities and colors tailored for different phases of a flight. Research has been carried out in understanding the psychological changes in passengers when they are exposed to traditional lighting and new enhanced mood lightings. Results have revealed that long-distance passengers feel more relaxed under mood lighting. Companies are working with OEMs and MROs for developing optimal drop-in LED lighting upgrades that can be installed easily in the aircraft cabin with minimal maintenance shift. The focus is on replacing the aging fluorescent lighting systems with new organic LEDs that possess improved efficiency, easy installation, and require no software.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft LED lighting systemmarket based on aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), installation (wall, ceiling, and floor LED lighting system, reading LED lighting system, and lavatory LED lighting system), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas dominated the global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market, accounting for a share of more than 40%. The EMEA region held the second largest share in the market, and it was followed by the APAC region.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180217005033/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com