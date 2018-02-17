The global mechanical computer-aided design (MCAD) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180217005039/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mechanical computer-aided design market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global mechanical computer-aided design market by end-user that includes industrial machinery industry, automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, and electrical and electronics industry. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: high adoption of cloud-based PLM solutions in APAC

There has been an increase in the availability of cloud-based PLM services such as MCAD in the APAC region. Industries are concentrating on reducing the cost of PLM adoption that gives rise to the popularity of cloud-based PLM software. Many PLM service providers are implementing the technology in the cloud. There are several benefits of adopting cloud solutions, including the minimal investment that the implementation of cloud solutions requires and the easy accessibility of data from any location.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: integration of ECAD and MCAD

The need for better integration of ECAD and MCAD arises from the increasing complexity of product development because of the growing demand for customized products from the end-users. Furthermore, an increase in the demand for electronics in sectors such as automobiles that was dominated by mechanical parts only is also promoting the need for the ECAD and MCAD integration. The integration of mechanics and electronics has led to a new discipline known as mechatronics. Robotics in the healthcare industry and electric cars in the automotive industry are some of the key applications of mechatronics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for product lifecycle management research, "The collaboration of ECAD and MCAD is the foundation of mechatronics. Unnecessary product development rework and huge product development cost cannot be avoided unless a proper integration is brought between ECAD and MCAD."

Market challenge: excessive cost of training

CAD software solutions have advanced functionalities and compatibility features. As these are complex solutions, proper training in the technology is essential for their optimal utilization in any organization. Professionals also need adequate training to use any upgrades to the existing system optimally. The training and product costs of these solutions are substantially high that often deter several companies from investing in CAD.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180217005039/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com