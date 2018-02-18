Coinone Exchange ReviewCoinone was founded in 2014 as a Bitcoin-only exchange but has since added eight other cryptocurrencies to its portfolio. Today, Coinone is the third-largest Korean cryptocurrency exchange. In January this year, Coinone opened a physical cryptocurrency exchange-Coinone Blocks-which is essentially "the world's first blockchain 4D zone." The complex has a Bitcoin ATM, a display board with market information, and a face-to-face cryptocurrency consultation.

