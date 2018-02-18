The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial peristaltic pumps marketpredicts a CAGR of above 8% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global industrial peristaltic pumps market by end-user (water and wastewater industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, mining industry, food and beverage industry, and oil and gas industry), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial peristaltic pumps market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

APAC dominated the global industrial peristaltic pumps market with 38% share in 2017

In 2017, water and wastewater industry dominated the market with a market share of 22%

Need for cost-effective pumping solutions: a major market driver

A peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump that is used for pumping different fluids. Peristaltic pumps are used to move fluids that contain 70%-80% of solid content such as slurries because these pumps are more efficient than specialized slurry pumps. Peristaltic pumps transfer fluids without exposing them to the environment which prevents them from contamination. Such pumps can be used in areas that involve the use of aggressive chemicals, solid slurries, and even materials whose isolation from the environment and other products is imperative.

Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology: emerging market trend

Metering pumps are often used in industries to insert expensive additives. Metering pumps are positive displacement (PD) pumps which function by incorporating an adjusting capacity to inject a definite volume of liquid. There is an increasing demand for metering pumps that feature digital technology. These pumps use state-of-art technology along with advanced software and improved electronic control to adjust the diaphragm's travel speed. Such advantages help in eliminating hydraulic complexities that may affect accuracy which happens when the capacity is changed. They can adjust the travel of the diaphragm which is also called the stoke length.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "Incorporation of digital technology and other innovations in metering pumps allows them to monitor conditions such as pressure and flow of the liquid and at the same time process the output with motor readings in a continuous manner. Such technological innovations also help in applications such as ultra-filtration and reverse."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC dominated the global industrial peristaltic pumps market, followed by EMEA and the Americas in 2017. APAC is the fastest growing market and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Factors leading towards the high growth rate in APAC can be attributed to the high rate of urbanization and industrialization in the region which requires substantial resources. The lack of freshwater resources and the rising level of pollution in such resources are driving the water and wastewater industry in this region. Increasing investments in the water and wastewater industry will be a major factor driving the market in APAC. In countries such as China and India, the setup of new industrial units in the oil and gas and power sectors will further drive the market in this region.

