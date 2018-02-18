Technavio's latest market research report on the global macro brewery equipment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global macro brewery equipment market will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The portfolio expansion by large-scale brewing companies is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Craft brewing companies are major competitors to many macro brewers. Such competition in the market has compelled the macro breweries on expanding their product lines with beer products that incorporate the characteristics of traditional craft beer. Some of the major craft-style beer brands are focusing on introducing new beer products to strengthen their market positions.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on automated temperature monitoring as one of the key emerging trends driving the global macro brewery equipment market:

Increasing focus on automated temperature monitoring

Fermentation is an integral part of beer production. It takes place in tanks, where the pressure and the temperature are controlled by the brewers. The type of beer determines the variations in temperature. The temperature control is a key variable for effective fermentation, which also ensures that the beer is safe for consumption. Macro brewers use the automated temperature monitoring system to control the temperature during the fermentation process. Digital data-logging equipment is one such system used for this purpose. The system works with the help of a computer program which monitors the fermentation process to ensure consistent flavor and quality of the beer before it is cold-filtered and bottled. This system offers time and date stamps and temperature data points and can also store all other process parameters.

"The temperature data loggers record the temperature of each fermentation tank within the measuring range of around -326°F to 1202°F, which happens during the fermentation process. The data logger then sends the data to the base station. The system efficiently controls and monitors the fermentation process, and any changes can be remotely made over the network without anyone having to travel to the base station," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service

Global macro brewery equipment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global macro brewery equipment market into the following products (fermentation equipment, brewhouse equipment, filling and packaging equipment, and milling equipment) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The fermentation equipment segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 60% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022. Fermentation equipment helps in removing unnecessary sediments from beer which improves its quality and removes off-flavors. Such advantages increase their demand among macro brewers.

The Americas was the leading region for the global macro brewery equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 43%. This region is expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.

