Technavio's latest market research report on the global spot welding robots market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global spot welding robots market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global spot welding robots market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The high operational efficiency of spot welding robots is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Spot welding robots provide high operational efficiency when compared with CNC machines and manual handling of the operation. Spot welding robots increase repeatability and reliability, it ensures safety, enables optimum utilization of space, and reduces material loss.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of multi-robot cells as one of the key emerging trends driving the global spot welding robots market:

Increasing adoption of multi-robot cells

Multi-robot cells are gaining traction among industry players due to the increasing focus on lean manufacturing. In multi-robot cells, multiple robots are placed to accomplish a task which is controlled by a single controller and also can add a robotic arm in the workcell to improve productivity. A single point of control while running multiple robots aids in preventing collisions, simplifying the programming structure, and reducing integration cost.

"The synchronization in the movement of robots enables it to function in confined space, without risking robot interference. This characteristic allows robots to manipulate parts of all size in the process and work collectively. Global players are increasingly providing multi-robot welding cells by combining material handling robots with spot welding robots, allowing the control of up to eight robots with one controller. Adoption of multi-robots is expected to increase owing to the rising demand for quick and precise manufacturing during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics

Global spot welding robots market segmentation

This market research report segments the global spot welding robots market into the following end-users (automotive industry, electronics and semiconductor industry, metal fabrication industry, and aerospace industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is the electronics and semiconductor industry, which will account for 28% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global spot welding robots market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 62%, followed by EMEA and the Americas. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a growth of nearly 2% in market share. APAC will continue to be the leading region for the global spot welding robots market during the forecast period.

