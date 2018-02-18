Technavio market research analysts forecast the global surgical drainage devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180218005039/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global surgical drainage devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global surgical drainage devices market into the following applications (thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries and neurological surgeries) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in number of surgeries as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global surgical drainage devices market:

Rise in number of surgeries

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in the number of surgeries being performed since 2013. Globally, the incidence of cancer such as breast, cervix, endocrine glands, prostate, and thyroid is on the rise, especially in the US. Cancer surgeries need surgical drainage units to avoid postoperative complications. For example, post-mastectomy or reconstruction surgeries needs surgical drains to remove fluid from the wound site.

Excessive smoking results in an increase in COPD, which causes airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. In extreme cases, lung volume reduction surgery or lung transplant is done to treat the patients. After the surgery, surgical drainage devices are used to remove fluid and air buildup at the surgical site efficiently.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness, "There has also been an increase in other types of surgeries such as cardiothoracic surgeries, neurosurgeries, abdominal surgeries, and orthopedics. For example, the number of cardiothoracic surgeries has increased due to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, since 2016. The two most common procedures performed during coronary artery disease are percutaneous coronary intervention and coronary artery bypass graft surgery. In PCI, surgical drainage device is used to open a blockage in a coronary artery. The rising number of surgeries can be directly attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases, which is driving the adoption of surgical drainage devices designed for postoperative care."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global surgical drainage devices market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries segment led the market due to the increasing number of severely obese cardiac-surgery patients who require post-surgery care and have related risk of surgical bleeding. Followed by neurological surgeries, where neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, delirium, epilepsy, myasthenia gravis (MG), and Parkinson's disease is increasing due to the changing lifestyle and increasing stress, which results in the rise in the incidence of stroke. Neurological surgeries are performed to remove fluid retention post surgeries.

The Americas was the leading region for the global surgical drainage devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 46%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to see a decline in market share while EMEA and APAC will witness growth.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180218005039/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com