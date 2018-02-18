

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In December, imports were up 14.9 percent and exports were up 9.3 percent for a trade surplus of 359.0 billion yen.



Thailand will provide Q4 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year.



