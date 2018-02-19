BERLINALE 2018 Lingua Franca, Innovation: Groupe Média TFO Invited to Berlin for an Exclusive Presentation About its Made-in-Canada Blockchain Prototype to International Producers

TORONTO, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For the Berlinale European film market, Groupe Média TFO was invited today to introduce international producers to its new Blockchain solution to facilitate the production and distribution processes for audiovisual works. TFO's Blockchain project, first initiative of its kind in Canada, imagined and created by TFO, has the potential to transform digital cultural production management to truly value the creativity of audiovisual content.

"It is a privilege to be here, at the Berlinale, to discuss and collaborate with our colleagues in the field to transform and remodel, in depth, the way digital cultural productions are credited and attributed. The media industry is transforming. Blockchain technology will allow us to stimulate the audiovisual creation industry through values of transparency, security, democracy and decentralization. As a producer, aggregator and distributor of audiovisual content, we want to participate in valuing Canadian cultural works, including our own, while expanding their accessibility and visibility." - Glenn O'Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are bringing a whole new method for distribution that focuses on bringing trust to distribution channels and connecting to viewers, no matter where they are in the world, to open unimaginable markets. By being able to pay all residual and royalty contracts across the whole ecosystem of a film in a matter of seconds, the impact of this platform is felt by every single moving part of the production and can trust that you will be paid accordingly to your contract.This opens whole new avenues for raising capital and distribution channels to every corner of the globe." - Romeo Ware, CEO and co-founder, Three Lefts, a research and development studio of emerging technologies focused on the Blockchain.

Intelligent contracts, accuracy guarantees for consumption statistics, inalterable traceability of credits and attribution, ease of creation and transparent presentation of user reports and royalties and license revenue distribution reports with investors. The benefits of TFO's Blockchain are many and will fulfill various needs.

Groupe Média TFO will begin testing its prototype starting March 1, 2018.The 'Blockchain TFO' project targets the entirety of players from the digital cultural products industry, especially those working on movies, TV shows and digital content.

"We are excited to be shaping the future of blockchain technology and the media industry with an organization that has clearly thought and analyzed the benefits of this future. This, coupled withGlenn O'Farrell's extensive proven track record of digital innovation and pushing the boundary of change in the media landscape." - Romeo Ware, CEO and co-founder, Three Lefts, a research and development studio of emerging technologies focused on theBlockchain.

With this project financed by the Canadian Media Fund,Groupe Média TFOwill continue its quest for innovation by positioning itself as a technology market leader.Canada is among the countries that favour of new technologies, including the potential of blockchains.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO is an essential destination for audiences seeking innovative educational and cultural content in French, at the vanguard of digital learning. TFO serves two million students and 30,000 teachers in Ontario and in Canada, and hosts a French-language YouTube channel that is now number1 in Canada. Groupe Média TFO has earned two YouTube Silver Play Buttons and over 500million views for its 21-channel network. Its content has earned various awards, from Austin to Amsterdam:Kidscreen Awards, Gémeaux Awards, Cassies, IBC Awards, SXSW Film Design Awards, and many more.

