UBiqube Launches OpenMSA Developer Community to further the Automation of Networking and Security Processes

The OpenMSA Community will become the developer forum for innovation through orchestration of multi-vendor and multi-domain devices and systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --UBiqube, the leading innovator in the field of vendor and domain-agnostic orchestration technologies announces the launch of the OpenMSA Community, an open forum empowering developers to design orchestration solutions for networking and security technologies and the automation of their associated processes.

Community engineers from Service Provider organizations, system integration firms, or Enterprises will make the orchestration solution they have built on the OpenMSA their own, with no vendor lock-in or dependency possible, leaving no domain unaddressed by their automation plans.

Hybrid networking architectures with legacy hardware and SDN and NFV based solution will be orchestrated as one. Domains, from WAN to LAN, from networking to security, and any other device-based function, will be crossed by one single automation process, which controls all parts.

Applications for such technology are limitless, so is the creativity we expect the community to drive.

The OpenMSA software is made available at no charge for community developers and can be downloaded on www.openmsa.co. The related open source development modules are made available on Github.

About UBiqube

UBiqube is a global software supplier, providing vendor neutral, multi-domain end-to-end network and security orchestration solutions to service providers and large and medium enterprises. Leading the digitalization of the networking industry, UBiqube developed the MSActivator', a DevOps enabled open framework for the design, automation, and orchestration of services over hybrid communication infrastructures (legacy, SDN/NFV/IoT). UBiqube is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in France, India, UAE, Japan, and Silicon Valley, USA. For more information, visit www.ubiqube.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641717/UBiqube_The_OpenMSA_Community_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561164/UBiqube_Logo.jpg