Molecular Partners' collaboration partner Allergan exercises the third option for a DARPin product candidate in ophthalmology

Zurich-Schlieren, February 19, 2018.Molecular Partners AG (ticker: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin therapies*, today announced that Allergan has exercised the third option to develop and commercialize DARPin product candidates from its 2012 discovery alliance agreement with Molecular Partners. Upon the exercise of this option, Molecular Partners granted Allergan an exclusive license to the selected multi-DARPin product candidates for use in ophthalmology.

Building on abicipar with phase 3 wet AMD topline data expected in H2 2018, these novel multi-DARPin product candidates further expand Molecular Partners' and Allergan's DARPin pipeline in ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need.

All amounts payable under the option exercises are included in the aggregate milestone payments and the tiered royalty payments previously disclosed in the company's July 21, 2015 press release. For the exercise of the third option, Molecular Partners is entitled to certain success based development, regulatory and sales milestone payments aggregating up to USD 320 million, as well as tiered royalty payments (up to low double-digit percentage range) on any future product sales. Allergan will be responsible for all future development costs.

About abicipar

Abicipar is a long-acting mono-DARPin drug candidate that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) and is currently under investigation for the treatment of two major causes of blindness worldwide: neovascular, or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Abicipar has the potential to require less frequent injections into the eye than the current anti-VEGF standards of care, while providing equal or better improvements in vision, both seen as major patient benefits in these indications. Molecular Partners granted an exclusive license to Allergan for Abicipar in May 2011.

About the DARPin Difference

DARPin therapeutics are a new class of protein therapeutics opening an extra dimension of multi-specificity and multi-functionality. DARPin candidates are potent, specific, safe and very versatile. They can engage in more than 5 targets at once, offering potential benefits over those offered by conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics. The DARPin technology is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with ideal properties for development and very high production yields.

With their good safety profile, low immunogenicity and long half-life in the bloodstream and the eye, DARPin therapies have the potential to advance modern medicine and significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. Molecular Partners is partnering with Allergan to advance clinical programs in ophthalmology, and is advancing a proprietary pipeline of DARPin drug candidates in oncology. The most advanced global product candidate is abicipar, a molecule currently in Phase 3, in partnership with Allergan.

Several DARPin molecules for various ophthalmic indications are also in development. The most advanced systemic DARPin molecule, MP0250, is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and has entered into Phase 2 development for hematological tumors. In addition, Molecular Partners intends to further evaluate MP0250 for solid tumors in a phase 1b/2 trial for EGFR-mutated NSCLC. MP0274, the second-most advanced DARPin drug candidate in oncology, has broad anti-HER activity; it inhibits HER1, HER2 and HER3-mediated downstream signaling via Her2, leading to induction of apoptosis. MP0274 has moved into Phase 1. Molecular Partners is also advancing a growing preclinical pipeline that features several immuno-oncological development programs. DARPin is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin therapies. With a management team that includes many of the founding scientists, the company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: (www.molecularpartners.com: http://r.newsbox.ch/d20/sh/rd187140/p54966/c21997/www.molecularpartners.com).

