

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a positive note Monday as investors remain optimistic about global growth.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher this morning, with Japan's Nikkei rallying as much as 2 percent, as the dollar steadied somewhat after sharp losses last week. Markets in China and Hong Kong remained closed for the Lunar New Year break.



The dollar regained some ground after touching its lowest level in more than three years on Friday amid worries over the U.S. budget deficit.



Oil extended gains to hit its highest level in nearly two weeks on rising geopolitical tensions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel could act directly against Iran if necessary, not just its allies in the Middle East.



On the data front, property tracking website Rightmove said earlier today that the average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in January.



On an annual basis, house prices climbed 1.5 percent, accelerating from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



Separately, results of a survey by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori revealed that British households' current financial pressures intensified at the sharpest pace in seven months in February. The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index dropped to 42.2 from 42.9 in January.



Eurozone finance ministers are set to hold an important discussion in Brussels later today to recommend a replacement for the next vice president of the ECB, whose term expires at the end of May.



The week ahead will feature a purchasing managers index reading from Europe, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jan. 30-31 meeting and a slew of speeches by Fed policy makers.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney addresses the Parliament's Treasury Committee on the Feb. 8 policy decision and forecasts.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted several Russian nationals for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.



The indictment does not allege collusion between the Russians and President Donald Trump's campaign but could still cause headaches for the president.



The Dow inched up 0.1 percent to end higher for the sixth straight session after the release of upbeat housing and consumer sentiment data.



The S&P 500 also rose marginally to post its biggest weekly gain since 2013 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.2 percent after recent sharp gains.



European markets advanced on Friday to post their best weekly gain since 2016 as investors adjusted to the prospect of higher inflation and interest rates globally.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.1 percent to end higher for the third straight session. The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.



