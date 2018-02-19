Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-19 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 15.01.2018 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 19.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2018 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2018 Interim report, 12 PRF1T PRFoods TLN - months 25.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2018 Interim report, 12 LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG - months centrs 23.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2018 Government Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2018 Interim report, 12 EXPC ExpressCredit RIG - months 26.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2018 Interim report, 12 LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG months Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Coupon payment date ABLV0070 ABLV Bank RIG 18B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Extraordinary EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Extraordinary KNR1L Kauno energija VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Audited annual CBL Citadele banka RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 CBL Citadele banka RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Maturity date ABLV0185 ABLV Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Maturity date ABLV0070 ABLV Bank RIG 18B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BRE Baltic RE Group RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ALTM0130 Attistibas finanšu RIG - months 24A institucija Altum 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG - months rupnica 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Coupon payment date ABLV0185 ABLV Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2018 Nominal value EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG change 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2018 Coupon payment date VIAS1250 VIA SMS group RIG 19A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
