Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180216150409_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 2624 Unit price: 9.87729 Euro Volume: 242 Unit price: 9.81004 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2866 Volume weighted average price: 9.87161 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-16 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 589 Unit price: 9.87974 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 589 Volume weighted average price: 9.87974 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-16 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 180 Unit price: 9.87669 Euro Volume: 153 Unit price: 9.81039 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 333 Volume weighted average price: 9.84623 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-16 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 167 Unit price: 9.87012 Euro Volume: 43 Unit price: 9.80000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 9.85576 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-16 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 93 Unit price: 9.89645 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 93 Volume weighted average price: 9.89645 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-16 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1347 Unit price: 9.87981 Euro Volume: 4562 Unit price: 9.80969 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5909 Volume weighted average price: 9.82567 Euro