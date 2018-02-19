AECI Limited - Trading Statement

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI' or "the Company')

TRADING STATEMENT

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 ("the period') AECI's earnings per share ("EPS') is expected to be between 880 cents and 910 cents, that is 20% and 24% higher than the 735 cents reported for financial year ended 31 December 2016 ("the prior corresponding period'). Headline earnings per share ("HEPS') is expected to between 940 cents and 975 cents, that is 15% and 19% higher than the 818 cents reported for the prior corresponding period.

The increases in EPS and HEPS were enabled by an improved operational performance.

AECI is currently finalising its results for the period and it is expected that these will be released on the Stock Exchange News Service on or about Tuesday, 27 February 2018.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the Company's external auditor. The information provided does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, any forward-looking statements or projections of any nature for the period ended 31 December 2017.

Woodmead, Sandton

19 February 2018

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)