Suspension At Trading Venue XHEL Due to TakeOverBid Started on: 2018-02-19T07:20:04Z Ongoing: True Comments: Trading in the shares of Affecto Plc was suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 09.20 EET related to delisting process.



Issuer: Affecto Oyj, LEI: 743700X2D1MQT208JR67 Instrument: AFE1V FI0009013312



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XHEL has been notified



