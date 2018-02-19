

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated in January, after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 0.5 percent increase. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.5 percent annually in January and utility costs went up by 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent from, when it edged down by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 0.9 percent yearly in January, while it declined 0.3 percent from the preceding month.



