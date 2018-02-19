

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported profit before tax of 278.4 million pounds for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017 compared to 31.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 196.1 pence compared to 8.6 pence. The Group noted that its reported profit before tax in prior year was impacted by the 115.3 million pounds impairment charge relating to goodwill and other acquisition-related intangibles, whilst 2017 benefited from the 100.5 million pounds profit on disposal of Microscan. Fiscal year adjusted profit before taxation increased to 218.4 million pounds from 195.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 144.5 pence compared to 127.0 pence.



Fiscal year reported sales increased by 13.4% to 1.53 billion pounds from 1.35 billion pounds, prior year. The company said the growth in reported sales reflected a 6% increase on an organic, constant currency (like-for-like) basis.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 37.5 pence per share which, combined with the interim dividend of 19.0 pence per share, gives a total dividend of 56.5 pence per share for the year, an increase of 9%. The dividend will be paid on 29 June 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25 May 2018.



