Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-19 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nasdaq Tallinn Management Board has decided to suspend AS "ABLV Bank" Nasdaq Tallinn Membership with immediate effect until further notice.
All active member's (MPID: ABLV) orders will be cancelled.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Nasdaq Tallinn Management Board has decided to suspend AS "ABLV Bank" Nasdaq Tallinn Membership with immediate effect until further notice.
All active member's (MPID: ABLV) orders will be cancelled.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.