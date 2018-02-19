Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-19 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius Management Board has decided to suspend AS "ABLV Bank" Nasdaq Vilnius Membership with immediate effect until further notice. All active member's (MPID: ABLV) orders will be cancelled.



