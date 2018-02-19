Nasdaq Riga Management Board has decided to suspend AS "ABLV Bank" Nasdaq Riga Membership with immediate effect until further notice.



All active member's (MPID: ABLV) orders will be cancelled.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.