Compared to the previous version of the report, BearingPoint improved its position on the ability to execute axis in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2018 report

BearingPoint announces that it has been named a Visionary in the January 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide. BearingPoint is positioned highest on the ability to execute axis in the Visionaries quadrant of the Magic Quadrant.

According to Gartner's report, "Visionaries in this Magic Quadrant bring a wide range of business and technical capabilities, including CX strategy, business transformation consulting, customer analytics, enterprise architecture and design, CRM technology expertise, industry-specific domain expertise, and business change management. They can demonstrate innovative new projects that have not yet been replicated by competitors."

"Our consultative approach empowers us to grasp the objectives of our clients. We leverage analytics, frameworks, and other intellectual property (IP) assets to meet the demands of our clients and address their challenges effectively and efficiently," said Eric Falque, Partner at BearingPoint. "We believe our focus on innovative approaches and solutions delivered in a pragmatic way has enabled us to be positioned highest on the ability to execute axis in the Visionaries quadrant."

BearingPoint adds value for its clients by bringing comprehensive CRM and Customer Experience implementation competences from across its business. Coupled with highly differentiated thought leadership and a strong design-thinking approach, the firm creates growth solutions that are relevant not only for today, but more importantly, for tomorrow and beyond.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide", Patrick J. Sullivan, Ed Thompson, 8 January 2018, G00322092

