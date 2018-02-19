

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) announced the Group expects to report revenue for the year ended 31 December 2017 significantly ahead of market expectations at approximately $106 million, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 17%. The Group expects to report EBITDA of approximately $7.0 million. The 2017 EBITDA includes the benefit of profits on disposal of a wholly-owned building in December 2017 of approximately $5.6 million.



The Group stated that it had a very successful second half of the year with both of its divisions gaining new customers, securing new contracts and expanding into new territories.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX