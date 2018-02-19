HeyHolidays Launches in Croatia and is Now Present in 120 Countries Worldwide

BANGALORE, India, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

HeyHolidays, a global player in the alternative stay online accommodations market, has expanded its footprint in Croatia, Hungary and other European countries which are slowly becoming popular destinations among Indians. Croatia is a perfect blend of beach, mountain, museums, national parks, ancient ruins for a remarkable traveler experience. Highlighted in the HBO TV series, Game of Thrones, Croatian destinations like Dubrovnik, Split, Makarska, Trogir have gained immense popularity among travelers. HeyHolidays has over 16,000 properties spread across the country. Properties include holiday villas, beach houses, cottages, farm stays ranging between €21 and €2,500 per night. There are properties for all types of travelers - backpackers, families, groups of friends, honeymooners. A few of our properties can even accommodate over 15 guests.

Rapidly expanding, HeyHolidays is now present in 120+ countries including Croatia, Turkey, Luxembourg, Russia, Italy, France, Spain and UK. "We have observed an impressive increase in the demand from our Indian outbound travelers to European destinations like Croatia, Hungary and The Netherlands in addition to popular destinations like UK, France, Italy, Spain," said Kenny Blatt, HeyHolidays Co-Founder. Based in Bangalore, India, HeyHolidays is eyeing to become the first choice for India nationals traveling abroad. "HeyHolidays' growth has been contagious within India for inbound and outbound travelers along with our growing international customer bookings. We listen intently to our customer and are able to pivot accordingly. As our motto says - we are more than just a room," said Mr. Blatt.

"Indian travelers opting for European destinations are mainly groups of young people, families and honeymooners. Food choices are rapidly becoming another area of concern for Indians as a large number of them are vegetarian," said Mr. Blatt. Guests and hosts have the ability to chat on the HeyHolidays app which allows for a seamless booking process as well as 'best of' suggestions for restaurants and pre-arrival grocery shopping. In addition to the expansion within Europe, HeyHolidays is now present in over 100 cities in India and Southeast Asia.

HeyWorld Holiday Pvt. Ltd. company currently operates in more than 120 countries. In India, it is present across 120+ destinations.

