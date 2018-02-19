Alfen to Supply Energy Storage System to Belgian Grid Operator Eandis to Prepare for the Future

ALMERE, Netherlands, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Battery storage enables an energy neutral distribution center

Alfen, specialist in energy solutions for the future, announces the start of a smart energy storage system for Eandis' logistical center in Lokeren, Belgium, that will be used to optimize self-consumption of the rooftop solar energy generation. The storage system, called 'TheBattery', will facilitate Eandis in the shift from fossil fuel powered facility towards an energy neutral distribution center.

Self-consumption of renewable energy at Eandis' logistical center

Eandis is a distribution grid systems operator with activities in 229 cities and municipalities throughout Flanders in Belgium, responsible for 2.7 million electricity connections. Eandis recently added some 375 kWp rooftop solar power to its logistical center in Lokeren. To match the intermittent solar energy production with its own operations, it is now implementing Alfen's battery energy storage system called TheBattery. TheBattery contributes to the increasing electrification of the site, enabling the shift from fossil fuel powered machinery and vehicles towards electricity as source of energy.

Jean Pierre Hollevoet, Director Asset Management and Supply Chain at Eandis comments: "With the new energy storage system of Alfen, we will be able to optimize self-consumption of the solar energy in our facilities, which is an important new step towards an energy neutral and sustainable distribution center. Alfen has an 80-year track record and deep technical knowledge of developing complex battery storage systems. In addition, we anticipate that more and more customers, connected to our electricity grid, will implement energy storage systems in the future. We want to be prepared for the incorporation of such systems in our grid and therefore we want to gain experience on manageability, cost-of-ownership and impact on operational efficiency of such a storage system."

Energy storage system TheBattery

Alfen supplies a 140kW energy storage system that will be connected to Eandis' logistical center. Alfen also delivers and implements the remote management and control of the system and provides a platform which enables Eandis to use the system for optimizing self-consumption of renewable energy and voltage control. Yves Vercammen, sales manager for Alfen in Belgium, comments: "We welcome this opportunity to use our storage system and decades of power grid experience in this project. The collaboration with Eandis shows that we are operating at the heart of the energy transition with a unique integrated offering dedicated to enable the energy grid of the future. This project demonstrates the increasing demand for decentralized renewable energy solutions that require smart energy solutions."

The storage system will be operational in Q1 2018.

About Alfen

Dutch-based Alfen is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, being a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With its 80-years' history, Alfen has a unique combination of activities. The Company designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems and electric vehicle chargers and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity needs of its clients. In the period between 2015 and 2017 Alfen grew its revenues with 21% on average with a positive net profit. Alfen has market leading positions in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage. For further information see our website at: http://www.alfen.com

About Eandis

Eandis offers network solutions for electricity, natural gas, heating and public lighting. The company also plays an important social role in achieving climate objectives, combating energy poverty and the independent management of energy data. Eandis is active in 229 cities and municipalities in Flanders and employs around 4,000 people.