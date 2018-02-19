London stocks were set for a firmer open on Monday, taking their cue from a positive session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open 13 points higher at 7,307. CMC Markets analyst David Madden said: "Stock markets around the world rebounded last week as investors took at advantage of the relatively low prices of equities. Whenever there is a severe sell-off in the stock markets, traders spend a lot of time wondering is there another leg lower coming, or is it safe to get back in the water. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...