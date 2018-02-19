Polymetal International on Monday said it had agreed to increase its stake in the Russian Prognoz silver property to 50% from 5% for $72m to be paid in Polymetal shares. Prognoz is the largest undeveloped primary silver deposit in Eurasia with an estimated of 292m ounces of silver at 586 grammes per tonne. Currently, Polymetal holds an indirect stake in Prognoz, and is buying the additional 45% from Polar Acquisition. The other 50% of Prognoz is owned by Garden Ring Capital, a Russian private ...

