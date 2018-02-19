James Fisher said it had bought Australian recompression chamber maker Cowan Manufacturing for AUD $2.6m (£1.5m) in cash. Cowan, based in New South Wales, designs, makes, installs transportable recompression chamber systems and other life support equipment for the Australian navy and wider international defence market. Nick Henry, Chief Executive Officer of James Fisher, said: "The acquisition of Cowan broadens the Group's offering to the Australian navy and further enhances our capability ...

