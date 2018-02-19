

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune announced the US FDA has approved Imfinzi for the treatment of patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The approval is based on the positive PFS data from the Phase III PACIFIC trial in which Imfinzi demonstrated an improvement in median progression-free survival of 11.2 months compared to placebo, representing a 48% reduction in relative risk of progression or death vs. placebo in all patients.



The PACIFIC trial is ongoing to evaluate overall survival in unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.



