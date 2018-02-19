During the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, Blue Flame Jewelry and the Berlin International Film Festival jointly launched the Brilliant collection jewelry on 17th February, 2018.

Brilliant Collection Jewelry Launched in Berlin (Photo: Business Wire)

The launch party was held at the Grand Hyatt hotel. It is the tenth year that Blue Flame has been designated as the official jeweler of the Berlin Film Festival and the Brilliant collection was designed to celebrate this big event. Mr. Shen Dongjun, president of Leysen1855, and ten movie stars (Matilda De Angelis, Alba August, Eili Harboe, Matteo Simoni, Jonas Smulders, Luna Wedler, Michaela Coel, Franz Rogowski, Irakli Kvirikadze, Réka Tenk) attended the launch party.

At the launch party, Mr. Shen Dongjun shared the "heart" concept of Blue Flame. Blue Flame is in pursuit of infusing "true love" into the design of fine jewelry. Each of the ten movie stars collected a Brilliant diamond pendant on the scene.

The Brilliant collection of Blue Flame, which was specially designed for the Berlin International Film Festival, took deep inspiration from film, art and culture. It is a fine jewelry composed of five heart-shaped components, which presents incredible geometric beauty.

Blue Flame originated from the Belgian royal jewelry supplier Leysen1855. Applying the heart-shaped elements in the jewelry design, Blue Flame utilizes infinite creativity to define all sincere love. It has not only been favored by the Belgian royal family, but also has been the official jeweler of the Berlin International Film Festival for ten years.

