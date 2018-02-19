COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2018 - 19 FEBRUARY 2018



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,594,456 330.94 527,668,454.39 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 February 2018 10,232 342.34 3,502,813.67 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 February 2018 8,000 345.53 2,764,243.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 February 2018 8,073 351.18 2,835,102.78 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 February 2018 3,000 351.71 1,055,127.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 February 2018 3,000 359.77 1,079,297.70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,626,761 331.27 538,905,038.74 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,768,448shares, corresponding to 3.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



