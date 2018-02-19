Booking.com Reveals that Home Redecoration Starts With a Holiday

AMSTERDAM, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New global research from Booking.com, the global leader in connecting people with the most incredible places to stay, reveals that interior design is a holiday accommodation "sweet spot". Four in 10 travellers (39%) said the interior design of their holiday accommodation is the most important factor when choosing where to stay, and more than half (56%) are so enthused by their holiday accommodation that they are inspired to undertake interior design work to their own home.

As well as their holiday accommodation, other top sources that influence travellers' plans to redecorate include the sights and sounds (colours, textiles) of their holiday (36%) and being immersed in a new culture (32%).

When choosing somewhere to stay, 70% of travellers say that a key motivation is that the design is different to their own home. This is because two thirds (57%) enjoy being in a completely different setting, as it helps them to get the most from their holiday.

For maximum inspiration, holiday rental homes offer more unique or unusual interior design than other types of holiday accommodation, as 34% travellers select rental homes for their inspirational décor, compared to just 25% who select hotels on this same basis.

Read the full release here: https://globalnews.booking.com/home-redecoration-starts-with-a-holiday/

About Booking.com:

At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer over 1.6 million properties and cover more than 120,000 destinations in 228 countries and territories worldwide. Each day, more than 1.5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com', and is part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN). Booking.com now employs more than 15,000 employees in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. Follow us onTwitter and Instagram, like us onFacebook, and visit our global media room .

For further information, contact the Booking.com Press Office: mediarelations@booking.com