

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per a article published in FT, SoftBank (SFTBF.PK) is seeking to acquire 20 to 30 percent stake in in Swiss Re (SSREY.PK). The company is also planning to join the Swiss Re's Board. As per the report, SoftBank's CEO, Masayoshi Son, will meet with Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz in the coming weeks.



On Feb. 7, Swiss Re informed that the company is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank Group Corp. regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re.



The Swiss Re Group is a leading wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. Dealing direct and working through brokers, its global client base consists of insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations and public sector clients. Founded in Zurich, Switzerland, Swiss Re serves clients through a network of around 80 offices globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX