Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Appointment of Mining Sector Advisor and TGE Update 19-Feb-2018 / 08:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 February 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Update on TerraStream Appointment of Mining Sector Advisor and TGE Update Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Lloyd as Mining Industry Sector Advisor to TerraStream ("TerraStream") its Gibraltar registered wholly-owned subsidiary. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on Terrastream's progress towards the development of its platform and its planned Token Generating Event ("TGE"). As announced on 23 August 2017 TerraStream was formed with the objective of creating a blockchain powered platform to support the offering of Token based alternative funding solutions with potential applications across several industry sectors. Initially it will focus on the mining industry and in particular, precious metals and natural resources extraction. The build and development of the TerraStream Platform is expected to be funded from the Company's existing reserves and the proceeds of a non-dilutive digital Token Generating Event under Gibraltar's Regulatory framework. Appointment of Mining Industry Advisor to TerraStream Coinsilium is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Lloyd as Mining Industry Sector Advisor to TerraStream, with immediate effect. Richard has 17 years investment banking experience with a specific focus on the mining and exploration sector. Richard began his career as a mining geologist, having worked on projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru and Zimbabwe, as well as deep level gold mining with AngloGold in South Africa. Richard has also held senior positions at Dresdner Kleinwort/Commerzbank, ANZ and Standard Bank. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Mining Geology and A.R.S.M and an M.Sc in Mineral Deposit Appraisal from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College. Richard is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Fellow of the Geological Society. Richard is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of AIM listed Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Coinsilium believes that the mining and exploration sector offers a broad range of compelling commercial opportunities for TerraStream, particularly in relation to the provision of project level finance solutions for precious metals resource developers. Market sector analysis and industry specific modelling is ongoing and discussions are now being advanced with potential industry partners. TerraStream TGE Update With Gibraltar's DLT Regulatory framework successfully launched as of 1 January 2018 the Company now awaits the publication of a more specific set of regulations relating to Token Generating Events ('TGE's) which is expected to be published by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ('GFSC') during Q2, 2018. Based on its discussions with Coinsilium's legal advisors, ISOLAS, in Gibraltar and the public announcements from the GFSC, the Company's priority is to ensure that the TerraStream TGE will be fully compliant with Gibraltar's forthcoming TGE regulations and aims to be in a position to commission the development and build of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) once the TGE regulations are published. Coinsilium's Chairman Malcolm Palle commented "We are delighted to welcome Richard as an advisor to TerraStream and it is most pleasing that, as an industry sector veteran, he shares Coinsilium's vision and enthusiasm for the opportunities that blockchain technology has to offer within the Mining and Exploration sector. "Richard is now working with us on developing the TerraStream model and we are confident that his industry knowledge and experience will be of great benefit as we progress discussions with potential industry partners and look to position TerraStream for its Mining sector launch". The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. -ENDS- 

