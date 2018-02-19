Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 14/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 19 February 2018















Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7







On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement 918,000 222,024,990 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 February 2018 175,000 243.91 42,684,250 ------------------- 13 February 2018 175,000 241.76 42,308,000 ------------------- 14 February 2018 178,000 242.64 43,189,920 ------------------- 15 February 2018 175,000 247.47 43,307,250 ------------------- 16 February 2018 175,000 247.85 43,373,750 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 7 878,000 214,863,170 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 1,796,000 436,888,160 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 44,659,386 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.77% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664273