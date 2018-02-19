London stocks were a touch weaker in early trade on Monday despite positive opening calls, as investors sifted through earnings and looked ahead to a busier rest of the week. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,289.56,while the pound was 0.1% lower versus the dollar and the euro at 1.4011 and 1.1295, respectively. There are no major data releases due but Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will give a speech at Regents University at 1845 GMT. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: ...

