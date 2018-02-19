Industrial instruments maker Spectris Group on Monday said full year pre-tax profit rose 12% to £218.4m, lifted by acquisitions and a recovery in US and key market demand. Revenues were up 13% to £1.53bn, or 6% on a like-for-like basis. The final dividend was increased by 9% to 56.5p. "Our performance in 2017 was good with like-for-like increases in both sales and profit as we executed on our strategy, and helped by a recovery in the US and certain key end markets," said chief executive John ...

