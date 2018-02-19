sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,298 Euro		-0,01
-0,76 %
WKN: A114UT ISIN: GB00BLT1Y088 Ticker-Symbol: 2S8 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAGA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAGA PLC
SAGA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAGA PLC1,298-0,76 %