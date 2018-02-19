Saga has appointed Patrick O'Sullivan as chairman with effect from 1 May. The company, which specialises in products for the over-50s, said O'Sullivan is "hugely experienced" in growing businesses in the financial services and insurance industry. He has been chairman of diversified financial group Old Mutual since January 2010. Prior to this, he spent 12 years at Zurich Insurance Group where he held a number of roles, including CEO of Eagle Star, CEO of UK General Insurance, group CEO and vice ...

